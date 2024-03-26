Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,219. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average of $131.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,279 shares of company stock valued at $13,607,197 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.