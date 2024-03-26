Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Tecnoglass has raised its dividend by an average of 48.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.93 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 21.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 45.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

