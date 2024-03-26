TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.3 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 3.4 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

