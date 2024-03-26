TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.3 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.77. 260,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

