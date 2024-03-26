TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.3 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.
TD SYNNEX Price Performance
NYSE SNX traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.77. 260,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Further Reading
