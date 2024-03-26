TD Securities Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$90.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.77.

ATD opened at C$77.77 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$63.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

