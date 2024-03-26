Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 263,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,767,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TSHA
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Further Reading
