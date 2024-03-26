Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 263,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,767,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.