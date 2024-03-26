Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) PT Raised to $3.50 at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 67.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGB. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TGB stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. 1,701,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,554. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,576,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 197,287 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 3,287.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

