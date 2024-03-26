Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Target makes up about 2.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Target by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,475,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $210,076,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Target by 518.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.68. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

