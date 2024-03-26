Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $32,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

TGT traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $172.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.68. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

