Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 604,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,385,229 shares.The stock last traded at $12.52 and had previously closed at $12.41.

Suzano Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Suzano

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Suzano by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the second quarter worth about $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

