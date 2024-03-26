Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 604,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,385,229 shares.The stock last traded at $12.52 and had previously closed at $12.41.
Suzano Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
