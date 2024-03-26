SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at JMP Securities

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
SuRo Capital Stock Performance
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SuRo Capital by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
About SuRo Capital
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.
