Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 2.9%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 60,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 327,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter worth approximately $18,864,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Super Group by 122.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

