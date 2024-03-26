Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142,105 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $14,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

