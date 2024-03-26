SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SSY opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.38. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

