SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE SSY opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.38. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.16.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
