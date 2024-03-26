Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

SU stock opened at C$49.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$49.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.93.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.7390892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

