Substratum Price Up 32.9% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $293.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00015970 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00024841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,875.21 or 1.00078505 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00012379 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00152340 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035991 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $104.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

