Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Plans $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Stryker has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $13.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $351.34 on Tuesday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

