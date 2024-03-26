Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.
LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride
Stride Stock Up 0.6 %
LRN stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.