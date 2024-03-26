Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stride by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stride by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

