StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.82. Approximately 833,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,159,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

StoneCo Stock Up 6.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

