StockNews.com Upgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Buy

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,654. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $62.30.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

