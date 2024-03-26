StockNews.com Upgrades Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $232.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.50. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

