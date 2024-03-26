StockNews.com Upgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

About Jefferies Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

