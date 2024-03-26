StockNews.com Upgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.37.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.
