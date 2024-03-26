StockNews.com Lowers Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

NYSE WD opened at $94.62 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 81.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $1,959,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,765,868.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,978.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $1,959,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $18,765,868.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,074 shares of company stock valued at $6,288,055. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

