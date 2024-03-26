StockNews.com Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.64 on Friday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

