StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.64 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

