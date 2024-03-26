StockNews.com Downgrades Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE WOR opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,833 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,856,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

