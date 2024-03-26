StockNews.com Downgrades TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Hold

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,873. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.23 and a beta of 1.64.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 254,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after buying an additional 126,247 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,929,000 after buying an additional 161,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,864,000 after buying an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

