StockNews.com Downgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $333.82 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $261.68 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.19 and a 200-day moving average of $340.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

