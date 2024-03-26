StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
