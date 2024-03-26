StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

