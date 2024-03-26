StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

