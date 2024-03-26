StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.39 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Recommended Stories

