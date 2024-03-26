StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

