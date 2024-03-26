StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.30 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 213.59% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

