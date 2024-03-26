StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.30 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 213.59% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
