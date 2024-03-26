StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
EDUC opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of 106.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
