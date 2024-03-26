StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of 106.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

