StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Trading Down 11.3 %
BPTH stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.66. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
