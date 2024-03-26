StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 11.3 %

BPTH stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.66. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

