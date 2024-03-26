Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NIKE Put Options (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 139,608 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 81% compared to the average volume of 77,259 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIKE Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $92.58. 10,750,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,367,317. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

