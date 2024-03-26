Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 26th (ABSI, ADMA, ADUS, AEHR, AJG, AOMR, APRE, ARCC, ATNM, ATXS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 26th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $28.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $291.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $198.00 target price on the stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $1,135.00 target price on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $22.50 target price on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

