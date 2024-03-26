Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 26th (ABSI, ADMA, ADUS, AEHR, AJG, AOMR, APRE, ARCC, ATNM, ATXS)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 26th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $28.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $291.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $198.00 target price on the stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $1,135.00 target price on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $22.50 target price on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

