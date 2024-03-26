Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Price Target to $54.00

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.85. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.80). Research analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

