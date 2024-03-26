Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) vs. Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Financial Analysis

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) and Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spectral AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Spectral AI 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stevanato Group and Spectral AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Spectral AI has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.67%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and Spectral AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 13.43% 14.31% 8.18% Spectral AI N/A -1.62% -48.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stevanato Group and Spectral AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.17 billion N/A $157.62 million €0.59 ($0.64) 53.25 Spectral AI $18.87 million 2.01 $11.04 million N/A N/A

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral AI.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Spectral AI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

