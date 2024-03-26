Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede Sells 3,289 Shares

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 3,289 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $373,367.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,171 shares in the company, valued at $30,329,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.54. 337,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,888. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.65. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
