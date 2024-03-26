Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede Sells 3,289 Shares

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 3,289 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $373,367.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,171 shares in the company, valued at $30,329,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.54. 337,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,888. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.65. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,167,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.