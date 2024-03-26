Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Get Stericycle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stericycle

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,466,000 after purchasing an additional 833,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,286,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,644,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,363,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.