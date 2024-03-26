Stephens Boosts Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target to $65.00

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance
Shares of CALM stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of -0.06.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6,480.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,533,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cal-Maine Foods
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.