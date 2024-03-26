Stephens Boosts Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target to $65.00

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $652,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6,480.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,533,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

