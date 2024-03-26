Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Stantec Stock Performance

TSE:STN opened at C$115.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$111.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.82. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$75.31 and a 1-year high of C$118.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.2467057 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.15.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

