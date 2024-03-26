STAG Industrial, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 166.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

