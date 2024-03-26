Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $278.30

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $278.30 and last traded at $272.80, with a volume of 444081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $261.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.50 and its 200 day moving average is $196.82.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

