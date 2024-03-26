SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.05. 510,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,446. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.56 and a 200 day moving average of $486.15. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $551.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.