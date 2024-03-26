SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.05. 510,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,446. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.56 and a 200 day moving average of $486.15. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $551.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.