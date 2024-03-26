SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,666,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,748,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,804,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

