SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

