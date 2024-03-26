SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after buying an additional 690,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after buying an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

