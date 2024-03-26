SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.64

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 29124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.